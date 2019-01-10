Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Glenn D. Ingalls, 49, of North Street in Westbrook, on Dec. 31 on three warrants and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Brown and Bridge streets.

Chelsea H. Burnham, 27, of Jefferson Street in Waldoboro, on Dec. 31 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and Cassandra R. Miller, 25, of Waldoboro on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and probation violation, on Main Street.

Malcolm E. Smith, 23, of Lewis Avenue in Old Orchard Beach, on Jan. 1 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol) on Warren Avenue.

Mukhtar S. Geele, 34, of Congress Street in Portland, on Jan. 1 on charges of domestic violence assault, burglary and five counts of violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Timothy Dicenso, 39, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 1 on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Adam Todd Herschkowitz, 37, of State Street in Portland, on Jan. 1 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, possession or transfer of burglar tools and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Main Street.

Linda M. Ganley, 61, of Island Falls, Maine, on Jan. 1 on charges of criminal trespass and refusal to submit to arrest or detention (physical force), on Larrabee Road.

Rahaman Kargar, 28, of Harris Road in Cumberland, on Jan. 3 on charges of disorderly conduct (offensive words or gestures), criminal threatening (with a dangerous weapon) and violating condition of release, on Central Street.

Joseph D. Call, 50, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 4 on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Tyla Hudson, 19, of Butler Court in Westbrook, on Jan. 4 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and Wendy V. Zarate, 27, of Dale Avenue in Westbrook, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, near Stroudwater Street and Monroe Avenue.

Rebecca A. Ramos, 38, of River Road in Windham, on Jan. 5 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol) and operating with suspended registration, on Cumberland Street.

James R. Reichers, 31, of West Pleasant Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 5 on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked, operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days) and being a fugitive from justice, near Quimby Avenue and West Pleasant Street.

Noorhussein M. Ibrahim, 33, of Portland, on Jan. 6 on a charge of operating while under the influence (no test), and Suban H. Farah, 24, of Vance Street in Windham, on a charge of violating condition of release, near Bridge and Lugrin streets.

Angel E. Gonzalez, 39, of Buca Run in Portland, on Jan. 6 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence terrorizing, on Falmouth Street.

Summoneses

Kevin P. Mahoney, 59, of Standish, on Dec. 24 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, near Saco and Bernadette streets.

Justin Roy Nezol, 26, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on Dec. 25 on a warrant and charges of violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked, near Westbrook Arterial and Larrabee Road.

Haley M. Sanborn, 22 and Jamie D. Keniston Jr, 28, of Groveton, New Hampshire, on Dec. 26 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 17, on Dec. 28 on a charge of operating while licenses is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Tyla V. Hudson, 19, of Butler Court in Westbrook, on Dec. 28 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Main and Stroudwater streets.

Viktor Blazevic, 42, of Whitney Avenue in Portland, on Dec. 28 on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle, on Brighton Avenue in Portland.

Martin Colello, 64, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Dec. 31 on a charge of operating while under the influence (drugs or combo), near Main and Spiers streets.

Shawna L. Thompson, 41, of Mechanic Street in Westbrook, on Dec. 31 on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, near William Clarke Drive and Spring Street.

Christopher B. Darling, 29, of Turner Street in Auburn, on Dec. 31 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Warren Avenue.

Thomas G. Caiazzo, 38, of Webb Street in Portland, on Jan. 2 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), near Main and Seavey streets.

David Stephen Lilly, 43, of Brackett Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 2 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Stroudwater Street.

Eliza G. Szaniawski, 34, of Deering Street in Portland, on Jan. 3 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), near Main and Waltham streets.

Eric Mercer, 24, of Branch Road in Kennebunk, on Jan. 4 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days), near Main and Seavey streets.

Kristen Lynn Seavey, 29, of Pennell Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 5 on a charge of violating condition of release, near William Clarke Drive and Church Street.

William J. Wilcox, 49, of Central Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 5 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, near Mechanic Street and Quimby Avenue.

Laura L. Harmon, 45, of Sokokis Avenue in Limington, on Jan. 6 on a charge of assault, on Saco Street.