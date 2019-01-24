Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

A juvenile, 16, on Jan. 15 on a warrant, near Quimby Avenue and Mechanic Street.

Sare Ann Smith, 55, of Webster Avenue in Westbrook, on Jan. 16 on charges of refusal to submit to arrest or detention (physical force) and criminal trespass, on Main Street.

Nicholas Leighton, 19, of Collins Pond Road in Windham, on Jan. 17 on charges of reckless conduct, exceeding speed limit by 30 mph or more and driving to endanger on Bridgton Road.

Comlan Remi Sedjro, 22, of Red Oak Drive in South Portland, on Jan. 17 on charges of operating a vehicle without license and failing to stop for officer, on Cumberland Street.

Gregory D, Martell, 38, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on Jan. 18 on a charge of burglary, on Bridgton Road.

Samuel D. Rondeau, 24, of Whitney Pines Drive in Standish, on Jan. 19 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Conant Street.

Andrew P. Matson, 34, of Gilman Street in Portland, on Jan. 19 on a warrant, on Central Street.

Kevin J. McFarland, 35, of Prospect Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 19 on a charge of criminal trespassing, on Saco Street.

Amy L. Richardson, 27, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 20 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Macy M. Pagurko, 26, of Rochester Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 20 on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime, on Main Street.

Summonses

Timothy James Bryant, 50, of Rumford Avenue in Rumford, on Jan. 14 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked on Brown Street.

C Markham Langham, 56, of Wellstone Drive in Portland, on Jan. 14 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Zackary Todd Pearson, 30, of Myrtle Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 19 on charges of operating while under the influence (drugs or combo, with one prior), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and duty to inform law enforcement, on Conant Street.

Patrick L. Morton, 35, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on Jan. 20 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, near Winslow and Bridge streets.