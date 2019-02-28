Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Matthew P. Colby, 33, of Cumberland Street in Cornish, on Feb. 18 on three warrants, on Delta Drive.

Delphine Swormstedt, 40, of Stevens Avenue in Portland, on Feb. 18 on charges of three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating while license is suspended or revoked, near Main and Bridge streets.

Michael Gray, 30, of Arcadia Street in Portland, on Feb. 18 on charges of robbery, theft by unauthorized use of property and operating after license suspension, on Bridgton Road.

Jeffrey Joseph Coro, 58, of Matthews Way in Scarborough, on Feb. 20 on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud, unreasonable noise), and Marcy M. Soule, 53, of Matthews Way in Scarborough, on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud, unreasonable noise), on Larrabee Road.

Gary M. Brooks, 55, of County Way in Portland, on Feb. 20 on charges of violating condition of release and criminal trespass, on Main Street.

William Bouchard, 53, of North Street in Westbrook, on Feb. 20 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on North Street.

Deanna Louise Alexander, 28, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Feb. 21 on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, on Tramway Lane.

Nathan R. Locke, 24, of Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, on Feb. 24 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct (offensive words of gestures), on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Timothy Calnan, 27, of Brighton Avenue in Portland, on Feb. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

A juveile, 14, on Feb. 14 on a charge of assault, on Andover Road.

Benjamin A. Kasianov, 33, of Highland Avenue in South Portland, on Feb. 14 on a charge of operating vehicle without license, on Bridgton Road.

Victoria N. Cavallero, 32, of Woodford Street in Portland, on Feb. 15 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, near Main Street and Larrabee Road.

Sean C. Higgins, 36, of Tink Drive in Gorham, on Feb. 15 on a warrant, near County Road and Spring Street.