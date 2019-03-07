Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Samantha Richard, 30, of Colonial Park Drive in Windham, on Feb. 25 on a charge of violating condition of release, near Bridge and Myrtle streets.

Joseph R. Johnson, 29, of Chickadee Lane in Kennebunk, on Feb. 25 on a warrant, on Teri Circle.

Ajia Raquel Shaffer, 38, of State Street in Westbrook, on Feb. 26 on charges of operating without a license (resident more than 90 days) and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Jeremy M. Beal, 26, of Hemlock Terrace in Yarmouth, on Feb. 26 on two warrants and charges of violating condition of release and operating with suspended registration, and Christopher K. Mackay, 27, on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near William B. Clarke and Hannaford drives.

Machiah X. Bouthiller, 24, of Saco Avenue in Old Orchard Beach on Feb. 27 on seven counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Larrabee Road and Terminal Drive.

Crystal M. Reimer, 36, of Sextant Lane in Scarborough, on Feb. 28 on a warrant, and Craig C. Reimer, 40, of St. John Street in Portland, on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol), aggravated operation after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release, on York Street.

Sinead C. Bayer, 41, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Feb. 28 on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near King and Brown streets.

Victoria Gagnon, 19, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on March 1 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Brown Street.

Christopher Jensen, 26, of Main Street in Westbrook, on March 2 on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime and tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, on Main Street.

Nichole Lynn Ryder, 32, of High Street in Westbrook, on March 2 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with priors), and Christopher L. Perry, 41, of High Street in Westbrook, on two warrants and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on High Street.

Summonses

Marc R. Doyon, 53, of Carlson Street in Westbrook, on Feb. 15 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), near Bridgton Road and East Bridge Street.

Mackenize R. Holmes, 18, of Hillview Avenue in Westbrook, on Feb. 17 on a charge of operating unregistered motor vehicle (resident more than 150 days), near William Clarke Drive and Saco Street.

Ericka D. Tetrault, 37, of Peavey Avenue in Windham, on Feb. 22 on charges of operating with suspended registration and operating an unregistered motor vehicle (resident more than 150 days), near Delta Drive and Larrabee Road.

Krista K. Averysson, 32, of Plains Road in Raymond, on Feb. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Joseph E. Wheaton Jr., 27, of Manchester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 27 on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Main Street and Harnois Avenue.

Olivia K. Rush, 24, of Autumn Woods Drive in Westbrook, on March 1 on a charge of operating unregistered motor vehicle (resident more than 150 days), on Autumn Woods Drive.