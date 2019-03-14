Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Carmen Joy, 56, of Water Street in Westbrook, on March 4 on four counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and protection order from harrassment violation, on Water Street.

James R. Emmons, 26, of Fox Run Road in Windham, on March 5 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Bridgton Road.

Matthew Chamberlain, 32, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on March 6 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol, no test) and failing to stop for officer, near Louise and Central street.

Christopher Buzzell, 29, of Harrisburg Avenue in Westbrook, on March 6 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol,) near Longfellow and Canal streets.

Clifford A. Ricker, 50, of Chabot Drive in Poland, on March 6 on a warrant, near Longfellow and Jefferson streets.

Nicholas S. Wood, 32, of Pequawket Trail in Steep Falls, on March 6 on a charge of violating condition of release, near Main and Dunn streets.

Kenneth Hanlon, 34, of Portland, on March 6 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Longfellow Street.

Brandon S. Williams, 27, of Central Street in Westbrook, on March 7 on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Central Street.

David Andre Francis, 35, of Central Street in Westbrook, on March 7 on a warrant, near Main and Mechanic streets.

Devon Patrick Dwyer, 27, of Rochester Street in Westbrook, on March 8 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Rochester and Main streets.

Derek M. Bouchard, 23, of Stonewall Way in Westbrook, on March 8 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Bridgton Road.

Cameron M. Walker, 29, of Longfellow Street in Westbrook, on March 10 on charges of domestic violence assualt and endangering the welfare of a child, on Longfellow Street.

Summonses

Dean A. Hamilton, 37, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on March 6 on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle, on Main Street.