Westbrook Police Notes

Arrest

Leah M. Wood, 40, of Main Street in Westbrook, on April 15 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Ethan Lee Cobb-McCoubrey, 19, of Plymouth Road in Westbrook, on April 17 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Warren Avenue.

Damian M. Stockman, 29, of West Pleasant Street in Westbrook, on April 17 on a charge of aggravated assault, on West Pleasant Street.

Tess R. Bickford, 32, of Mosher Road in Gorham, on April 18 on charges of operating after license suspension, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, near William Clarke Drive and Spring Street.

John Walter Page, 40, of Laurel, Mississippi, on April 18 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Larrabee Road.

Vanessa Anne Lazaro, 20, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on April 18 on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and Trea Sean Solis Deam-Monat, 19, of Anderson Street in Portland, on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 14, on April 19 on charges of operating vehicle without a license, attaching false plates and illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile, and another juvenile, 17, on a charge of illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile, on Stroudwater Street.

Paul Shema Runyamo, 23, of Forest Avenue in Portland, on April 20 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol, one prior), operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, near Cumberland Street and Warren Avenue.

Ammar Alaulddin Fadhil, 37, of Teri Circle in Westbrook, on April 20 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) on Congress Street, in Portland.

Edward C. Miller III, 45, of Tremont Street in Portland, on April 20 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol, no test), on Main Street.

A juvenile, 17, on April 20 on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Park and Hammond roads.

Rojas Axel Alfaro, 40, of Robinson Street in South Portland, on April 22 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Brighton Avenue in Portland.

Nicholas A. O’Brien, 37, of Millstream Terrace in Casco, on April 22 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with priors) and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Keisha Sellers, 42, of Autumn Woods Drive in Westbrook, on April 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, near Spring and Union streets.

Steven R. Cote, 21, of Locust Street in Westbrook, on April 23 on charges of failing to stop for an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release. on Main Street.

Sophal Smel, 36, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on April 24 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), near Larrabee Road and Main Street.

Joseph T. Lewis, 51, of Walker Street in Portland, on April 26 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Kathryn O’Hara, 27, of Oak Street in Westbrook, on April 27 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Cumberland Street.

Allan D. Walsh, 46, of Main Street in Westbrook, on April 27 on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Cumberland Street.

James T. Hill III, 47, of Highland Cliff Road in Windham, on April 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Brendan James Gibb, 27, of Larrabee Road in Westbrook, on April 28 on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault (with priors), on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Nicholas R. Laudermilk, 38, of Longfellow Street in Westbrook, on April 15 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Krystal McKenney, 28, of Main Street in Westbrook, on April 16 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license, on Saco Street.

Mark A. Trott, 36, of Cold Bear Drive in Windham, on April 16 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, near Brook Street and Bridgton Road.

Terry R. Brown, 53, of Buck Street in Gorham, on April 16 on charges of using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near River and Rousseau roads in Windham.

Louise J. Dorazio, 51, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on April 18 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Louann Callahan, 57, of Farmhouse Road in Scarborough, on April 20 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

John M. Palaia, 67, of East Bridge Street in Westbrook, on April 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Bridge Street and Walker Street.

Christopher R. Gilliam, 37, of Central Street in Westbrook, on April 23 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Hannaford Drive.

Nicholas L. Smith, 34, of North Street in Westbrook, on April 25 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with priors) and criminal mischief, on Longfellow Street.

Charity Jean Logan, 29, of Walker Street in Portland, on April 26 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Ann-Marie Theberge, 25, of Shannons Way in Standish, on April 27 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on West Pleasant Street.

Richard W. Preston, 46, of Lamb Street in Westbrook, on April 28 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Main Street.