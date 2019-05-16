Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Matthew J. Dyrer, 39, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on April 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with priors), on Hannaford Drive.

Joshua Butoto, 23, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on May 5 on a charge of violating condition of release, and Austin H. Bomba, 22, of Trundy Road in Cape Elizabeth, on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Main Street.

Matthew R. Paulino, 32, of Derry, New Hampshire, on May 5 on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, David Matthew Mailly, 53, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (with priors) and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and Megan L. Leavitt, 34, of St. Mary Street in Biddeford, on charges of violating condition of release, trafficking in prison contraband and three counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Main Street.

Kevin L. Kinahan, 26, of Wood Lane in Hollis, on May 5 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Elmwood Avenue.

Matthew J. Dyer, 39, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on May 6 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest of detention (physical force), on Seavey Street.

Ronald J. Darling, 38, on May 7 on a warrant, on Central Street.

Shawn R. Emerton, 32, of Lyman Street in Westbrook, on May 8 on two warrants, on Main Street.

Christopher M. McCraw, 42, of Myrtle Street in Westbrook, on May 10 on a charge of violating condition of release, near Main and Mason streets.

Summonses

Megan F. Billings, 30, of Cook Road in Windham, on April 30 on charges of operating after license suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle (resident more than 150 days), on Bridgton Road.

Stephanie Parker Hoyt, 20, of Main Street in Windham, on April 30 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Bridgton Road.

Troy D. Fogg, 25, of Main Street in Westbrook, on April 30 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Landing Road.

Lisa A. McDonough, 47, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on April 30 on a charge of disorderly conduct (fighting), on Lincoln Street.

Tracia Moushe Wright, 24, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on May 1 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, near Saco and Green streets.

Kaydie-Lin E. Larson, 25, of Southside Drive in Windham, on May 4 on a charge of operating after license suspension on Bridgton Road.

Julie M. Pennell, 56, of Vance Drive in Windham, on May 4 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Methodist Road.

Garry Conner, 57, of Emerald Drive in South Portland, on May 5 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol), near County Road and Spring Street.

Ntale Roland Mitima, 20, of Highland Avenue in South Portland, on May 7 on a charge of possession of marijuana, near Mitchell and Chestnut streets.

John W. St. Germain III, 46, of Kend Avenue in Bangor, on May 8 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Dylan T. Cushman, 18, of Holiday Lane in Standish, on May 8 on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Amanda Hutchinson, 34, of Nichols Lane in Hollis, on May 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with priors) on Main Street.

Stefan Graovac, 18, of East Wainwright Circle in South Portland, on May 11 on charges of violating condition of release, illegal transportation of drugs by a minor and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, near Main and Foster streets.

Adam S. Bickford, 37, of Brackett Street in Westbrook, on May 12 on a charge of criminal trespass, near Cottage and Forest streets.

Robert E. Ross, 58, of Finch Street in Westbrook, on May 12 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.