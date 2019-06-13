Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Anthony Marc Giglio, 28, of Teri Circle in Westbrook, on May 20 on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release, aggravated forgery and operating after license suspension, Bradley Steven Waterhouse, 23, of New Gorham Road in Westbrook, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and Brandon Michael Gross, 28, of Cottage Street in Westbrook, on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.

Paula M. Warren, 69, of East Bridge Street in Westbrook, on May 20 on a charge of fugitive from justice, on East Bridge Street.

Thomas F. Caiazzo, 24, of Main Street in Windham, on May 21 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and trafficking in prison contraband, and Philip D. Caiazzo, 28, of Mosher Road in Gorham, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, near Larrabee Road and Terminal Street.

Krysandra Twitty, 27, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on May 21 on two warrants and a charge of violating condition of release, and Gerald W. Woods Jr., 42, of Brown Street, on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Lincoln Street.

Matthew L. Balben, 42, of High Street in Westbrook, on May 24 on charges of violating condition of release and operation after habitual offender revocation, and Jamie L. Aube, 42, of Main Street in Westbrook, on a charge of permitting unlawful use, on Myrtle Street.

A juvenile, 15, on May 24 on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Alexander P. Coupe, 30, of Pleasant Avenue in Portland, on May 27 on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of oxycodone, on Main Street.

Chandrea Touch, 29, of Gray Road in Gorham, on May 28 on charges of operating after license suspension and failing to give a correct name, at East Bridge and Park streets.

Rockan Abdulla, 40, of Westbrook, on May 28 on charges of domestic violence assault, on Brown Street.

Joshua E. Jones, 31, of Westbrook, on May 28 on charges of domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child, on Main Street.

Aaron L. Sharp, 31, of Danforth Street in Portland, on May 30 on charges of posessing a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Saco Street.

Heather M. Nickerson, 37, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on May 31 on three charges of unlawful posession of scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Dylan R. Thibodeau-Perry, 28, of Pequawket Trail in Steep Falls, on June 1 on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Saco Street.

A juvenile, 16, on June 3 on a charge of assault.

Ashley Marie Lane, 28, of Westbrook, on June 3 on charges of domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mona N. Miller, 36, of Westbrook, on June 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Heath R. Card, 36, of Mechanic Street in Westbrook, on June 4 on a warrant, on Mechanic Street.

Danielle N. Niles, 34, of Quimby Avenue in Westbrook, on June 5 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Destany Jamal Knights, 36, of Portland Street in Portland, on June 5 on a warrant and charge of fugitive from justice, on Larrabee Road.

A juvenile, 17, of Westbrook, on June 6 on a charge of assault, in Westbrook.

A juvenile, 15, of Westbrook, on June 6 on a charge of terrorizing, in Westbrook.

Ibrahim Hayder Abdulhu Al Ahmedi, 19, of Teri Circle in Westbrook, on June 7 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Prospect Street.

Steven Marcel Ladd, 55, of Happy Creek Lane in Idleyld Park, Oregon, on June 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Conant Street.

Jamie L. Levecque, 27, of Villa Road in Westbrook, on June 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Bridgton Road.

Anthony Lyden, 46, of Tolman Street in Westbrook, on June 8 on a warrant, on Tolman Street.

Joshua A. Reali, 28, of Westbrook, on June 9 on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, refuse to submit to arrest and criminal restraint, in Westbrook.

Summonses

Peter M. Wildes, 50, of Congress Street in Portland, on May 20 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Bridgton Road.

Thomas James Lee, 33, of Bolsters Mills Road in Otisfield, on May 20 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (resident 150 days or more), near Bridgton Road and Grandview Terrace.

Sidya A. Gueye, 52, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on May 21 on a charge of driving to endanger, on Rand Road in Portland.

Mery K. Simonds, 29, of Burnham Street in Westbrook, on May 25 on a charge of assault, on Brackett Street.

Michael E. Tudor, 25, of Independence Drive in Freeport, on May 27 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, at Westbrook Arterial Highway and Captain Bill Hartley Avenue.

Joseph Babbidge, 24, of Goodwin Mills Road in Lyman, on May 29 on a charge of duty to inform law enforcement, on Bridgton Road.

Henry A. Jacques, 44, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on May 30 on a charge of assault, on Bridge Street.

A juvenile, 15, on a charge of harassment, on May 31 at the high school on Stroudwater Street.

Laura A. Sheedy, 57, of Main Street in Westbrook, on June 4 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, near Forest Street and Westbrook Arterial.

Zackory N. Gallant, 18, of Railway Avenue in Westbrook, on June 5 on charges of driving to endanger and reckless conduct.

Ryan A. Plummer, 19, of Hancock Pond in Sebago, on June 7 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.