Westbrook Police Notes

Arrests

Robert Walters, 34, of Westbrook, on Feb. 23 on a charge of violation of protective order, in Westbrook.

Elaina Champagne Dorsey, 19, of Bridgton Road, on Feb. 23 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Larrabee Road.

A 15-year-old juvenile (address not listed), on Feb. 23 on charges of operating vehicle without a license, failing to give motor vehicle accident information, and driving to endanger, on Austin Street.

Two 16-year-old juveniles (addresses not listed), on Feb. 24 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Joshua Luciano, 40, of New Gorham Road, on Feb. 24 on charges of violating conditions of release, on Main Street.

Michael Lamoin, 28, of Federal Street, Portland, on Feb. 24 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, burglary of motor vehicle, and stealing drugs, on Main Street and Larrabee Road.

Kristyn Joy Reid, 31, of Somerset Street, Old Orchard Beach, on Feb. 25 on charges of operating while license suspended of revoked, violating conditions of release, operating vehicle without license, and operating under the influence (alcohol), on Lyman Street.

Amber Marie Morin, 23, transient, Lewiston, on Feb. 25 on charges of probation violation on Larrabee Road.