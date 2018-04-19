Westbrook Police Notes: April 19

Arrests

Gregory P. Meserve, 43, of Quimby Avenue in Westbrook on April 2 on charges of disorderly conduct (offensive words or gestures), aggravated assault and refusal to submit to arrest or detention (with physical force) and Danielle Wright, 34, of Quimby Avenue in Westbrook, on charges of assault, obstructing government administration, refusal to submit to arrest or detention (with physical force) and disorderly conduct (offensive words or gestures) on Quimby Avenue.

Shona Barrett, 48, of North Street in Westbrook, on April 3 on charges of disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise), violating bail condition of release and criminal mischief on Main Street.

Robert E. Mains, 54, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on April 4 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) on Westbrook Arterial.

Michael James Boucher, 62, of Tandberg Trail in Windham, on April 6 on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked and refusing to give correct name, address or date of birth near Brackett Street and Pennell Street.

Devin R. Jeselskis, 17, of Hampshire Street in Auburn, on April 6 on a charge of operating while under the influence (drugs or combo) on Larrabee Road.

Kabir Geiger, 39, of Portland, on April 8 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Burnham Street.

Jason Alan Trickett, 47, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on April 8 on a charge of violating condition of release and Kabir Geiger, 39, of Portland on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Brown Street.

Mychal J. Rudolph, 35, of Portland, on April 9 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Bridgton Road.

Daniel R. Chesley, 28, of Hidden Acres in Oxford, on April 10 on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (drugs or combination), two counts of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating a motor vehicle without a license on Lincoln Street.

Lucille Maeve Dundon, 18, of Stonegate Road in Cape Elizabeth on April 12 on charges of operating while under the influence (alcohol), operating without a license and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug near Bridgton Road and East Bridge Street.

Robert E. Blake, 43, of Kimball Corner Drive in Sebago, on April 12 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Hannaford Drive.

Aria A. Pomerleau, 22, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on April 13 on a charge of unlawful taking or transfer on Hannaford Drive.

Raymond C. Zimmerman, 33, of Lewis Road in Georgetown, on April 14 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) near Main Street and Forest Street.

Joseph R. Ranco, 52, of Mayfield Drive in Westbrook, on April 14 on a charge of operating while under the influence (alcohol) on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

Travis N. Laudeman, 30, of Blue Spruce Farm Road in Westbrook, on April 2 on a charge of operating with suspended registration near Spring Street and Allen Avenue.

Andrew Paul Patterson, 26, of River Street in Westbrook, on April 2 on a charge of operating without a license (resident more than 90 days) near Main Street and Colonial Road.

Hailey M. Savage, 21, of Old Orchard Road in Saco, on April 2 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) near Larrabee Road and Main Street.

Beth K. Gomberg, 26, of Congress Street in Portland on April 2 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle (more than 150 days) near Larrabee Road and Terminal Street.

Jason T. Rickett, 34, of Paige Street in Gorham, on April 2 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days) on new Gorham Road.

Rockan Abdulla, 39, of East Valentine Street in Westbrook, on April 2 on a charge of assault on Bridgton Road.

Donald Blair Alward, 40, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on April 3 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) near Cumberland Street and Warren Avenue.

Shannon M. Beote, 21, of Red Oak Drive in South Portland, on April 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.

Brendan J. Rizza, 39, of North Gorham Road in Gorham, on April 4 on a charge of attaching false plates near Thomas Drive and Spring Street.

Keith A. Geary, 55, of Puritan Drive in Westbrook, on April 4 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) on Park Road.

Jeremiah W. Spaulding, 40, of Duck Pond Road in Westbrook, on April 4 on the charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days).

Christina Reed, 27, of Myrtle Street in Westbrook, on April 5 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration near Main Street and Mechanic Street.

Tashya C. Townsend, 36, of Teri Circle, on April 6 on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Prospect Street.

Jesse J. Taylor, 36, of Conant Street in Westbrook, on April 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Hannaford Drive.

Anthony B. Carnignan, 22, of Haskell Street in Westbrook, on April 8 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days) on Larrabee Road.

Elizabeth Theresa Farley, 51, of Everett Circle in Westbrook, on April 8 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Bridgton Road.

Margaro Vazquez-Rivera, 43, of South Portland, on April 9 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration near Main Street and Forest Street.

Ghaith Alhamdani, 22, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on April 9 on a charge of attaching false plates near Frest Street and Cottage Street.

Jennifer M. Hoover, 48, of Knight Street in Westbrook, on April 10 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle (more than 150 days) near Bridge Street and Walker Street.

Leah M. Wood, 39, of Longfellow Street in Westbrook, on April 11 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Hannaford Drive.

Jessica Ann Newton, 34, of Froswick Avenue in South Portland, on April 11 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Forest Avenue in Portland.

Nathaniel Ross Brooks, 29, of Poland Springs Road in Casco, on April 12 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked (operating after suspension) near Cumberland Street and Park Road.

Dana Fox Geyer, 25, of Northeast Road in Standish, on April 13 on a charge of failure to obtain a driver’s license on East Bridge Street.

A juvenile, 15, on April 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.

Barbara A. Gallant, 36, of Granite Street in Biddeford, on April 14 on a charge of theft by taking or transfer on Main Street.