Westbrook Police Notes: Jan. 11

Arrests

Scott W. Durgin, 40, of Westbrook, on Jan. 1 on two outstanding warrants and on charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

William Morrill, 50, of Deer Hill Circle, on Jan. 2 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Winslow Street.

Darren St. Cyr, 38, of Bridge Street, on Jan. 4 on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing, on Bridge Street.

Abdi F. Ali, 29, of Haskell Street, on Jan. 6 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence, on Dana Court.

Timothy M. Gavett, 22, of Hancock Pond Road, Sebago, on Jan. 6 on an outstanding warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

A 17-year-old (no gender or address listed) on Jan. 1 on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, on Andover Road.

A 17-year-old (no gender or address listed) on Jan. 1 on charges of criminal threatening and criminal mischief, on Andover Road.

Anthony L. Osborne, 40, of West Pleasant Street, on Jan. 3 on a charge of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, on Brown Street.

Michael Rice, 39, of Winslow Street, on Jan. 4 on a charge of theft by insurance deception, on Main Street.

Jennifer Haynes, 41, of Congress Street, Portland on Jan. 6 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Main Street.