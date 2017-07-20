Westbrook Police Notes: July 20

Arrests

Kenneth D. Frisbey, 52, of Mechanic Street, on July 3 on an outstanding warrant, on Mechanic Street.

Joseph S. Bowie, 29, of Duck Pond Road, on July 3 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Duck Pond Road.

Ryan W. Bickel, 20, of Avalon Terrace, Portland, on July 4 on charges of operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, on Larrabee Road.

Nicholas D. Creamer, 26, of Carnation Drive, Gorham, on July 6 on charges of operating under the influence, operating vehicle without a license, and theft by receiving stolen property, on Main Street.

Matthew J. Dyer, 37, of Seavey Street, on July 7 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main and Dunn streets.

Nicole Gaillard, 37, of Church Street, on July 7 on an outstanding warrant, on County Road.

Jessica L. Ibrahim, 33, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, on July 8 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Main and York streets.

Akwero Vincent, 21, of North Street, on July 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, on North Street.

Louise J. Dorazio, 50, of Bridgton Road, on July 8 on charges of theft of services, violating condition of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Shelby Jean Martin, 39, of Everett Street, on July 9 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Main Street.

Edward Wyatt Derhak, 18, of Hadlock Road, Falmouth, on July 9 on a charge of violation of protective order, on Brown Street.

Conrad Martel, 49, transient, on July 11 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Brown and King streets.

Michael D. Mahoney, 53, of Rochester Street, on July 11 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Rochester Street.

Tasha L. Mattatall, 24, of DD Drive, Buxton, on July 12 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Mill Lane.

Carrie Sutton Connelly, 33, of Tenney Hill Road, Casco, on an outstanding warrant and on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Abdifatah Shariff Ali, 31, of Blue Ledge Drive, Rolinsdale, Massachusetts, on July 14 on an outstanding warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Charlie N. Ho, 26, of Brackett Street, Portland, on July 15 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Spring Street.

Justin Peters, 35, of Saco Street, Standish, on July 15 on a charge of assault, on Cumberland Street.

Jerald Rideout, 50, of Birch Drive, Gorham, on July 15 on an outstanding warrant, on Brown and North streets.

Joshua J. Judkins, 32, of Saco Street, on July 15 on an outstanding warrant and on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Hannaford Drive.

Delaney Derrig, 19, of Sargent Street, on July 16 on charges of allowing minors to possess or consume liquor, falsifying physical evidence, and minor consuming liquor, on Sargent Street.

Benjamin E. Knudsen, 26, of Brown Street, on July 16 on charges of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Seavey Street.

Heidi L. Binimou, 43, of Lynwood Drive, North Waterboro, on July 16 on a charge of aggravated assault, on Main Street.

Summonses

Emery F. Tyler, 23, of Brentwood Street, Portland, on July 3 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on William B. Clarke Drive and Stroudwater Street.

A 10-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 4 on a charge of terrorizing, on Brackett Street.

Robert Clifton Moore, 52, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, on July 5 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Main Street.

A 14-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 5 on charges of assault, criminal threatening, and possession of marijuana, on Church Street.

A 17-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 5 on a charge of assault, on Butler Court.

A 16-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 6 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and assault, on Main Street.

Angela T. Bernier, 79, of Methodist Road, on July 8 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Hannaford Drive.

Melissa Otis Gray, 40, of High Street, Portland, on July 8 on charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, on County Road.

Diego Pineda Ramirez, 20, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, on July 8 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Amanuel Abera Sentayehu, 20, of River Road, Windham, on July 8 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

William Wheelock, 26, of High Cliff Road, Windham, on July 9 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Brown and Cumberland streets.

Ann Jackson, 49, of Main Street, on July 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Two 13-year-olds (no genders or addresses listed) on July 9 on a charge of possession of fireworks, on Seavey Street.

A 14-year-old (no gender or address listed) on July 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.