Westbrook Police Notes: May 23

Arrests

Derrick V. Dicenso, 40, of Settlers Court in Windham, on May 13 on a charge of probation violation on Main Street.

Heidi Sanborn, 39, of Cabot Street in Portland, on May 14 on two warrants and charges of failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth, violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Main Street.

Edwin F. Fisher, 44, of Cushing Road in Warren, on May 14 on a charge of unlawful sexual touching on Central Street.

Jarrett D. Michaud, 35, of Oak Street in Westbrook, on May 16 on charges of operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release and operating with suspended registration on Larrabee Road.

Waleed M. Salman, 65, of Knight Street in Westbrook, on May 16 on charges of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention on Main Street.

Summonses

Lauretta M. Shultz, 32, of Rousseau Road in Windham, on May 13 on charges of operating while under the influence (drugs or a combination) and unlawful possession of scheduled drug near Bridge Street and Dana Court.

Elliot Satin, 44, of Colony Road in Westbrook, on May 13 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked on Idexx Drive.

Jamie Lee Spaulding, 35, of Congress Street in Portland, on May 16 on a charge of operating with suspended registration on Brackett Street.