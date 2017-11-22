Westbrook Police Notes: Nov. 22

Arrests

Peter R. Call, 23, of Brown Street, on Nov. 18 on an outstanding warrant, on Brown Street.

Summonses

A 15-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed) on Nov. 13 on a charge of assault, on Stroudwater Street.

A 14-year-old juvenile (no gender or address listed) on Nov. 13 on a charge of assault, on Stroudwater Street.

Chandler Garland, 20, of Black Point Road, Scarborough, on Nov. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

George R. Panagopoulos, 35, of Forest Avenue, Portland, on Nov. 17 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Nanci A. Sullivan, 51, of North Street, Gorham, on Nov. 17 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Anthony Meggison, 23, of Haskell Street, on Nov. 18 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Haskell Street.

Stephanie Sleeper, 44, of Cliff Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, on Nov. 18 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Eric S. Anderson, 28, of Wight Lane, Gorham, on Nov. 18 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Methodist Road.

Dan Uwimana, 19, of Riverton Drive, Portland, on Nov. 19 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

A 16-year-old juvenile (no gender or address) on Nov. 19 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.