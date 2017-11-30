Westbrook Police Notes: Nov. 30

Arrests

Joseph Anthony Cleaves, 29, of Naples, on Nov. 21 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, on Hannaford Drive.

Pamela Leslie Coleman, 45, of Ponce Street, Portland, on Nov. 21 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Bridgton Road.

Jabril A. Mohamud, 32, of Pinewood Street, Portland, on Nov. 21 on a charge of probation violation, on Bridgton Road.

James M. Tucker, 40, of Cole Street, on Nov. 22 on on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, in Westbrook.

Randall S. Estes, 35, of Dragonfly Lane, Gorham, on Nov. 22 on an outstanding warrant and on charges of unlawful trafficking on scheduled drugs, possession of suspended, fictitious or mutilated license, and trafficking in prison contraband, on New Gorham Road and Longfellow Drive.

Cheryl A. MacDonald, 48, of Main Street, on Nov. 23 on a charge of engaging in prostitution, on Palmer Street.

Shana M. Capecea, 29, of Congress Street, Portland, on Nov. 23 on a charge of sex trafficking, on Palmer Street.

Jordan Kendall Owens, 29, of Forest Avenue, Portland, on Nov. 23 on an outstanding warrant and on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, operating a vehicle without a license, and operating whole license suspended or revoked, on Main and Church streets.

Jesse M. Parks, 41, of Arlington Avenue, on Nov. 24 on a charge of domestic violence assault, in Westbrook.

Corey Leon Chase, 37, of Long Hill Road, Sebago, on Nov. 25 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating after suspension, on Cumberland Street.

Jessica Lynn Mason, 24, of Stove Mill Road, Gray, on Nov. 26 on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime, in Westbrook.

Alex B. Moustrouphis, 27, of Saco Street, on Nov. 26 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Saco Street.

Summonses

Gerold K. Klein Jr., 58, of Congress Street, Portland, on Nov. 20 on a charge of assault, on Andover Road.

Valerie Busomo Kibala, 51, of Mayo Street, Portland, on Nov. 22 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Warren Avenue and Cumberland Street.

A 15-year-old (no gender or address listed) on Nov. 24 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

A 14-year-old (no gender or address listed) on Nov. 24 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Robert B. Remick, 30, of Spring Street, on Nov. 26 on a charge of illegal use of drug paraphernalia, in Westbrook.