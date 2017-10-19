Westbrook Police Notes: Oct. 19

Arrests

Maulanna R. Arnaldy, 24, of 21st Street, Long Island City, New York, on Oct. 9 on charges of operating vehicle without license and engaging in prostitution, on Main Street.

Rikki L. White, 31, of Layman Way, Alfred, on Oct. 9 on an outstanding warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Kimberly Hooddedrick, 48, of Cedar Street, Portland, on Oct. 11 on an outstanding warrant, on Main Street.

Leah Thurlow, 61, of Chestnut Street, Portland, on Oct. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property, on William B. Clarke Drive and Captain Bill Hartley Avenue.

Shahen Edwards, 39, of Academy Terrace, Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property, on William B. Clarke Drive and Captain Bill Hartley Avenue.

Francis Wilson Mezan, 27, of Front Street, Portland, on Oct. 14 on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, and terrorizing, on Main Street.

Michael Brian Bubar, 28, of Parsonsfield, on Oct. 15 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Melissa J. Harmon, 49, of Barnes Road, Windham, on Oct. 15 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Scott Hudson, 52, of Joyce Street, Buxton, on Oct. 15 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Summonses

Danny Arnold, 40, transient, on Oct. 3 on charges of criminal trespass and littering, on Bridge Street.

Jamie Marie Magaw, 41, transient, on Oct. 3 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Bridge Street.

A 16-year-old (no address or gender listed) on Oct. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Eleanor R. Schulman, 34, of Brackett Street, on Oct. 3 on a charge of assault, in Westbrook.

Dean Thorne, 28, of Grace Street, Portland, on Oct. 5 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, on Main and Spoers streets.

Donna M. Card, 59, of Mechanic Street, on Oct. 5 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Mechanic Street.

Troy M. Hanson, 39, of Maple Ridge Road, Standish, on Oct. 7 on charges of failing to stop for an officer and driving to endanger, on Main Street.

Christopher A. Teague, 48, of Harris Avenue, Portland, on Oct. 7 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Methodist Road.

David Houdlette, 62, of Sunset Court, on Oct. 7 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Innocent Dushime, 30, of Harvard Street, Portland, on Oct. 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Reed Street.

Timothy Jordan Smith, 26, of Main Street, on Oct. 9 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, on Main Street and Stevens Avenue.

A 15-year-old (no gender or address listed) on Oct. 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Katrina Anderson, 33, of Main Street, on Oct. 9 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main and Lamb streets.

Two 14-year-olds (no genders or addresses listed) on Oct. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Heather Boisot, 43, of Back Nippen Road, Buxton, on Oct. 10 on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for more than 150 days, on Marrett and Main streets.

James A. Brosseau, 51, of West Pleasant Street, on Oct. 11 on charges of assault and disorderly conduct, on West Pleasant Street.

Joshua R. Wood, 26, of Lombard Lane, Saco, on Oct. 11 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Bridgton Road and Chase Hill Drive.

Linda Dy, 28, of Puritan Drive, on Oct. 13 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and speeding 10-14 miles per hour over the speed limit, on Stroudwater Road.

Corey Donald Levesque, 33, of Dunn Street, on Oct. 15 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Webster Avenue.

Heidi L. Robinson, 32, of Jenkins Street, Lewiston, on Oct. 15 on a charge of engaging in prostitution, on Lamb Street.