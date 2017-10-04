Westbrook Police Notes: Oct. 5

Arrests

Marjorie Rose Bayley, 28, of Bergeron Drive, Arundel, on Sept. 25 on a charge of operating under the influence, on County Road.

Jessica P. Parker, 30, of East Livermore, on Sept. 25 on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug, trafficking in prison contraband, violating condition of release, and sex trafficking, on Lamb Street.

Kelsea Vincent, 20, of Main Street, Lewiston, on Sept. 25 on a charge of engaging in prostitution, on Lamb Street.

John-Carlos Rodriguez, 20, of Cumberland Street, on Sept. 25 on charges of criminal trespass, aggravated assault, and robbery, on North Street.

Dustin Emerton, 28, of Stroudwater Street, on Sept. 27 on charges of disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Emily Haskell, 24, of Cumberland Street, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Brown Street.

Kacey Robert Stanton, 26, of Dana Court, on Sept. 29 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Robyn Avenue.

Hafiz Adam Musa, 26, of Deering Avenue, Portland, on Sept. 29 on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.

Charles A. Marbley, 39, of Main Street, on Sept. 29 on charges of violating condition of release, burglary of a motor vehicle, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, assault, terrorizing, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Sara Richard Langoia, 26, of Williams Street, Portland, on Oct. 1 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Westbrook Arterial Highway and Forest Street.

Summonses

Tashya C. Townsend, 35, of Winslow Street, on Sept. 25 on a charge of assault, on Winslow Street.

Jacob S. Townsend, 24, of Winslow Street, on Sept. 25 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Winslow Street.

Macklin G. Gaynor, 38, of Perry Road, Hartford, on Sept. 25 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Stroudwater Street.

Walter L. Cantin Jr., 28, of Hawkes Street, on Sept. 25 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Paul C. Rogers, 30, of Mosher Road, Gorham, on Sept. 26 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on New Gorham Road.

Brendan C. Howard II, 42, of Beacon Street, Kennebunkport, on Sept. 27 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Larrabee Road.

Brandon Joseph Dagnese, 23, of Saco Street, Scarborough, on Sept. 28 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on Cottage Place and Brown Street.

Vijayardhan Bodhe, 42, of Pin Oak Drive, Scarborough, on Sept. 30 on a charge of operating unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days, on Spring Street and Jacqueline Way.

Three 17-year-olds (no genders or addresses listed) on Oct. 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.