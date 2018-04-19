Westbrook public safety open house held

Trinity Boxill, 9, of Westbrook, operates a firehose with the help of Westbrook firefighter and paramedic Kevin Montoya during Westbrook Public Safety Department’s open house Saturday, April 14. The event included tours of the police station and firehouse, as well as the opportunity to see vehicles and equipment up close and personal. (Staff photo by Michael Kelley)

K-9 officer Benjamin Hall works with Brook on a mock drug search during an open house the Westbrook Police Department co-hosted with the Westbrook Fire Department last Saturday that featured a tour of the public safety facility and demonstrations by police and fire personnel. (Staff photo by Michael Kelley)