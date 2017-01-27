Westbrook table tennis ace killed in accident

WESTBROOK — A local man who died Sunday morning is being remembered for his cheer, modesty and work ethic. And, he was pretty good at table tennis, too.

Abdullah, 22, whose address was not released, was killed when his 2011 Chevrolet Cruze crashed through a Spring Street guardrail and landed in the Stroudwater River, Police Capt. Steven Goldberg said Tuesday.

His vehicle was discovered by a passerby around 10 a.m. Goldberg said Abdullah had left work in South Portland around 6 a.m. He had been traveling alone and was declared dead at the scene.

Born in Mosul, Iraq, Abdullah fled the war against ISIS with his family and spent time in Turkey before arriving in America. Guy Boisse, president of the Lewiston-based Maine Table Tennis League said Tuesday he met Abdullah several years ago when his father brought him in to see if he could join the league.

Boisse was unaware Abdullah was a champion table tennis player in Iraq, and recalled his father saying his son was a bit rusty because of the time spent in Turkey.

“As soon as I played him, I could tell he was way superior to what we have in Maine,” Boisse said. “(He) never made us aware, he was low key.”

Though the family lived in Westbrook on limited means, Boisse said Abdullah continued to find his way north to play in the league, and was a singles and doubles champion in 2015.

“He had a backhand, forehand smash, a loop, all the shots a table tennis pro would have,” Boisse said.

The league annually holds the Arthur Lekousi Annual Maine State Table Tennis Championship each November, the only statewide tournament for the sport.

Boisse said Abdullah was also a modest young man with limited English skills who was ready to play anyone and encourage all his opponents.

“By having a player like that, it enhances all the players’ abilities. They enjoyed playing him because it improved their own game,” Boisse said.

In the past few months, Abdullah began playing and teaching table tennis at Maine Racket and Fitness Center, on Congress Street near the Portland–Westbrook border.

Owner Stephan Woods said Tuesday Abdullah’s skills were immediately apparent, but far from the only thing noticeable about him.

“He had tons of energy kids and parents loved him,” Woods said. “I always liked how he smiled. He always seemed so happy and passionate about what he was doing.”

Woods recalled Abdullah as very fit, with a ready smile, and someone who worked hard to help support his family. His ability at table tennis never went to his head.

“He was always fair player, always complimentary of other players,” Woods said.

Details have not been finalized, but Woods said Maine Racket and Fitness Center will sponsor and likely host a tournament next month in Abdullah’s memory and to raise money to help his family.

Goldberg said the cause of the accident remains under investigation, and the state Office of the Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of Abdullah’s death.

Funeral arrangements for Abdullah, who is survived by his parents and a brother and sister, have not been made public. Those interested in assisting his family can visit three Go Fund Me pages seeking donations.

David Harry can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 110 or dharry@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidHarry8.

Fouad Abdullah, left, finshed second to Abdourazack Hassan in the Arthur Lekousi Maine State Championship in table tennis in November 2016. He was killed Jan. 22 in an accident on Spring Street.