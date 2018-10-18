Westbrook teachers endorse candidates

WESTBROOK — The Westbrook Education Association was active earlier this year advocating for a new contract, but some in town were caught off guard when the group this month began advocating for something else: local candidates.

The Westbrook Education Association announced Oct. 1 it was backing Beth Schultz over incumbent Jim Violette for the Ward 5 School Committee seat and Kristen Beahm over incumbent Veronica Bates for the Ward 2 School Committee seat.

Superintendent Peter Lancia said while teachers are told to keep their politics out of the classroom, the education association is well within its rights to take part in the political process by endorsing candidates.

“We can’t be political in our classrooms or advocate, but they can endorse who they want,” Lancia said.

Jared Ruthman, president of the Westbrook Education Association, said the association has been involved politically over the years on a smaller scale, but wanted to “take a more active role” this election season.

Violette, who has been on the School Committee since 1998 and has served on the City Council, said this “is the first time the WEA, in all my time I’ve been involved in politics, has stepped up to the plate and got involved in local politics.”

Ruthman said a questionnaire was sent to all candidates for School Committee and City Council and the executive board of the association made its choices “based on the answers we received and our overall goal for education.”

Violette said the list of questions focused on poverty in the schools, proficiency-based education and other school issues.

Violette said he knew he would not receive WEA’s endorsement.

“My thought, personally, is they have an agenda and have decided to get involved politically,” he said.

In a press release announcing the endorsements, Ruthman said the WEA favors Schultz, a retired school teacher and administrator, because she brings “a wealth of experience to the school committee, while also bringing a new set of eyes to a board that could use fresh perspectives.” Beahm, an administrator at the University of Southern Maine, was chosen because her experiences as a college administrator will “benefit our district’s students,” he said.

“We’re not endorsing Beth and Kristen just for the sake of change. We’re endorsing Beth and Kristen, because they are experienced educators who we think will bring constructive and positive change to the school committee,” he said in the release.

Ruthman told the American Journal it is hard to ignore the educational experience Schultz and Beahm would bring to the School Committee.

“I liken it to a Planning Board and you have someone with experience as an engineer or architect,” he said. “You don’t have to have that, but it brings extra credibility and expertise to what you are reviewing.”

The association also endorsed Mike Foley for the at-large City Council seat and Isabel Mullin for the Ward 4 seat.

While the association is free to make endorsements, it is not allowed to use school email accounts to do so, as it did when it made its initial endorsement announcement to members. That email also encouraged teachers who lived in the city to support the endorsed candidates and be a part of the group’s election activity.

Lancia said school district policy says that school emails must be used for school purposes only.

Ruthman acknowledges using school email system was a mistake.

“That was only done once. It was addressed and we will not be using the school server for communication of any kinds of our political activity,” he said.

Improper use of school technology is cause for disciplinary action, Lancia said, but in this case, “no one was reprimanded or disciplined for the (emailed) endorsement.”

Members of the Westbrook Education Association wore red and lined the hallway Westbrook outside a School Committee meeting last May in support of reaching agreement on a new contract. This fall they have endorsed candidates for the School Committee.