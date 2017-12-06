Westbrook teenager killed in River Road crash

WINDHAM — A 15-year-old Westbrook girl died Tuesday night in a one-car crash on River Road, according to police. Four other young women in the vehicle were injured.

Tyonna Adams died at the scene of the accident, which took place on River Road around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 near the intersection with Laskey Road, according to the Windham Police Department.

The Pontiac Grand Am was driven by Melinda Easter, 18, of Raymond. The three other passengers were 18-year-old Kerrianna Girardin of Windham, 22-year-old Sasha Williams of Westbrook and 20-year-old Brittany Freeman of Westbrook. All four were taken to Maine Medical Center in stable condition Wednesday, according to a press release from the police department.

Westbrook Superintendent of Schools Dr. Peter Lancia said that Adams was a “very nice, very-well liked” student at Westbrook High School and that she will be “greatly missed.”

“It’s a tough day for a lot of people here,” Lancia continued, saying that the crisis responders have been at the school all day to “help kids and staff understand the loss.”

“It’s probably the hardest thing that a school can go through,” Lancia said. Students and staff earlier this fall had to deal with the death of another popular student.

Police say that speed may have been a factor in the crash that closed a portion of River Road for four hours Tuesday night. Windham Police Capt. William Andrew said in an interview that it’s “too early to tell” if Tuesday night’s wind and rain were a factor in the accident.

“Unfortunately, these take a long time,” Andrew said about the investigation.

Andrew said it appears that Adams was sitting in the back of the car, which was traveling north on River Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Further information about Adams and the accident was not available by the American Journal’s print deadline Wednesday.

At a Windham Town Council meeting on Oct. 24, several councilors expressed concerns about speeding on town roadways, including River Road.

