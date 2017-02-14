Westbrook/Gorham advances five wrestlers from Regionals to States

Wrestling’s Northern Regionals unfolded at Nokomis on Saturday, Feb. 11, and the Westbrook/Gorham contingent repped proudly for their communities. Four Blazes earned spots at States, slated for Saturday the 18th at Camden Hills, by reaching either the Championship or the Consolation Round finals. At 195, Brandon Lebourdais took second, falling to James Boyd of Nokomis by pin at 1:52. at 285, Stephen Foster won outright, pinning Cony’s Mitch Mcfarland at 3:11. Ryan Shackley (120) and Connor Kerwin (160) both finished fourth, Shackley succumbing to Jaden David of Oxford Hills in an 18-9 major decision, and Kerwin succumbing to Ethan Cayouette of Camden Hills in a pin at :53. Jared Grant earned a spot as an alternate.

Blazes coach John Nicholas remarked on his boys’ performances. “Stephen Foster had a great tournament with three pins to come away with the championship,” Nicholas said. “He has come a long way since the beginning of the season and is peaking at the right time. Ryan Shackley had a tough weight class and battled hard to make it to the consolation finals. This will be his third trip to the State Tournament. Connor Kerwin also wrestled well, making it to the consolation finals; he’ll making his first trip to the State Meet. Brandon Lebourdais pulled a big upset in the semifinals and made it to the finals. He has also come a long ways and is wrestling very well right now. Jared Grant will be an alternate and is hoping to get in. We are going to work hard this week and put it all out on the table at States. The team has had a great season thus far and we would like to keep it going.”

Westbrook/Gorham coaches Ryan Hutchins (far left) and John Nicholas (far right) flank four of their five boys who qualified at Regionals (held Saturday the 11th at Nokomis) for States (slated for Saturday the 18th at Camden Hills.) From left: Brandon Lebourdais, Stephen Foster, Ryan Shackley and Connor Kerwin. Not picture: alternate Jared Grant.