Westbrook/Gorham wrestlers make strong showing

PORTLAND – Cheverus played host to the Westbrook/Gorham, Windham and Kennebunk wrestling squads on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Each team wrestled all the others in round-robin fashion. Westbrook/Gorham defeated both Cheverus and Windham, but tied Kennebunk. Windham, meanwhile, triumphed over the Stags, but fell to the Rams and the Blazes both.

“The kids are working hard and we’re getting them into the right weight classes for Regionals,” said Westbrook coach John Nicholas. “One of our goals is to get to 500 dual meet wins all-time. After Saturday, we’re at 499. We have three meets left to get there.”

“Nicco Pappalardo, Ryan Shackley and Stephen Foster all have over 25 wins to lead the team,” Nicholas said. “We’re filling all the weights, which is important, and have a 14-7 record on the season. Overall, it’s been a good season and we’re looking to make some noise at Regionals.”

Westbrook/Gorham (55) vs. Cheverus (21)

113 – Alexi King (Cheverus) defeated Nicco Pappalardo by decision

126 – Joe Macaluso (Cheverus) defeated Stephen Deschaine by fall

132 – Max Kimmel (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Keegan Haley by decision

138 – Henri Kuntz (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Ryan Breece by major decision

145 – Jared Grant (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Tim O’Brien by fall

152 – Sam Kerwin (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Keegan Rice by fall

160 – Teigan Lindstedt (Cheverus) defeated Connor Kerwin by fall

170 – Hunter Sprague-Nason (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Hayden O’Donnell by fall

Westbrook/Gorham won the 106, 120, 182, 195 and 220 matches by forfeit; Cheverus won the 285 match in the same fashion

Westbrook/Gorham (66) vs. Windham (12)

106 – Nicco Pappalardo (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated DJ Pelletier by decision

113 – Josh Barrett (Windham), defeated Gabriella Taylor by fall

132 – Max Kimmell (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Kyle Walker by decision

138 – Sean Butterworth (Windham) defeated Henri Kuntz by fall

145 – Jared Grant (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Katelyn Walker by fall

152 – Sam Kerwin (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Andrew Martin by fall

160 – Connor Kerwin (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Greyson Hayes by fall

170 – Hunter Sprague-Nason (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Garrett Allen by fall

182 – Dantevious Edgerly (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Alex Jordan by fall

Westbrook/Gorham won the 120, 126, 195, 220 and 285 matches by forfeit.

Westbrook/Gorham (42) vs. Kennebunk (42)

113 – Alden Shields (Kennebunk) defeated Gabriella Taylor by fall

126 – Liam Ragnarsson (Kennebunk) defeated Stephen Deschaine by fall

138 – Cole Dickinson (Kennebunk) defeated Henri Kuntz by fall

152 – Jared Dyer (Kennebunk) defeated Sam Kerwin by fall

160 – Connor Kerwin (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Devin Bard by fall

170 – Brady Lamontagne (Kennebunk) defeated Hunter Sprague-Nason by fall

182 – Dantevious Edgerly (Westbrook/Gorham) defeated Bruno Belo by fall

195 – Morgan Welch-Thompson (Kennbunk) defeated Brandon Lebourdais by fall

220 – Chase Lamontagne (Kennebunk) defeated John Gilson by fall

Westbrook/Gorham won the 106, 120, 132, 145, and 285 matchups via forfeit.

Westbrook/Gorham also competed at Jan. 16’s Southern Maine Classic, also held at Cheverus, and placed several wrestlers on the podium, come the end of the day. In particular, Nicco Pappalardo at 106, Ryan Shackley at 120 and Stephen Foster at 285 emerged tournament champions. It was Pappalardo’s first-ever individual title and Shackley and Foster’s second title each this season. Connor Kerwin at 170 and Brandon Lebourdais at 195 both took third.

Twelve teams competed at this year’s Classic, with Sanford taking first as a unit, Biddeford second, and Westbrook/Gorham third. Massabesic and Bonny Eagle trailed in fourth and fifth, respectively.



Windham (36) vs. Cheverus (31)

113 – Alexi King (Cheverus) defeated Josh Barrett by decision

132 – Kyle Walker (Windham) defeated Keegan Haley by fall

138 – Sean Butterworth (Windham) defeated Ryan Breece by fall

145 – Tim O’Brien (Cheverus) defeated Katelyn Walker by fall

152 – Andrew Martin (Windham) defeated Keegan Rice by fall

160 – Teigan Lindscott (Cheverus) defeated Greyson Hayes by fall

170 – Hayden O’Donnell (Cheverus) defeated Garrett by major decision

Windham won the 106, 120 and 182 matchups by forfeit; Cheverus won the 126 and 285 matchups in the same way. There was no bout at either 195 or 220.

Windham (28) vs. Kennebunk (42)

113 – Aiden Sheilds (Kennebunk) defeated Josh Barrett by fall

120 – Sam Dubuc (Windham) defeated Liam Ragnarsson by major decision

138 – Cole Dickenson (Kennebunk) defeated Sean Butterworth by fall

152 – Jared Dyer (Kennebunk) defeated Andrew Martin by fall

160 – Devin Bard (Kennebunk) defeated Greyson Hayes by fall

170 – Brady Lamontange (Kennebunk) defeated Garrett Allen by fall

182 – Alex Jordan (Windham) defeated Bruno Belo by fall

Windham won the 106, 132 and 145 matchups by forfeit, while Kennebunk won the 195 and 220 matchups in the same way. There were no contests at 126 and 285.

Windham’s Garrett Allen goes low on his Cheverus opponent, Hayden O’Donnell.

Windham’s Josh Barrett battles to break free of his Kennebunk opponent, Aiden Shields.

Windhamite Sam Dubuc won this match, vs. Kennebunker Liam Ragnarsson, by a score of 15-6.

Windham’s Alex Jordan gets leverage on his Kennebunk opponent, Bruno Belo, whom he would eventually pin.

Westbrook/Gorham poses for a team photo at the 2017 Southern Maine Classic, held on Jan. 16 at Cheverus.

Five Westbrook/Gorham wrestlers placed at Jan. 16’s Southern Maine Classic.

Westbrook/Gorham’s Dantevious Edgerly presses down on his Kennebunk opponent.

Connor Kerwin of Westbrook/Gorham battles his Kennebunk opponent on Saturday morning.

Westbrook/Gorham’s Hunter Sprague-Nason circles an opponent on Saturday morning.

Westbrook/Gorham’s Brandon Lebourdais goes head-to-head with Morgan Welch-Thompson of Kennebunk at 195 on Saturday.

Westbrook/Gorham’s Nicco Pappalardo faces off at 113 with Alexi King of Cheverus on Saturday morning.

Westbrooker Max Kimmel clashes with Stag Keegan Haley.

Westbrooker Jared Grant defeated the Stags’ Tim O’Brien on Saturday morning.

Windham’s Sean Butterworth wraps up his Cheverus counterpart at 138, Ryan Breece.