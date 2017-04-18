Westbrook's Josh Lombardo, Bonny Eagle girls win Patriots Day Road Race

WESTBROOK – The Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club’s 68th annual Patriots Day Road Race went off without a hitch on Tuesday, April 17, and some familiar names took the top spots. Westbrook High School senior Josh Lombardo, a standout distance runner for the school these past four years, won the boys’ individual title in a time of 11:11. Lombardo bested Scaborough’s Shamus Malia, who finished the 2.11-mile loop in 11:19. Red Stormer Bethany Sholl, however, claimed the girls’ title, needing just 13:10 to do so. Iris Kitchen of Gorham finished second.

Deering won the boys’ team competition, while Bonny Eagle won the girls’.

Josh Lombardo receives his first-place trophy from Race Director Owens McCullough.

Photo courtesy of Derek Veilleux.

The Bonny Eagle girls contingent poses after their team win in the Patriots Day Road Race.

Photo courtesy of Derek Veilleux.