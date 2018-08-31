Wilkies Beach closed over Labor Day Weekend after failed test

GRAY — Wilkies Beach will be closed over the Labor Day weekend after a failed bacteria test.

Gray Recreation Programmer Sarah Rodriguez said Friday the closure came after a regularly conducted test failed based on the “general level of bacteria.”

Rodriguez said high bacteria levels were also the cause of a closure Aug. 9-14 at Wilkies Beach, and added that the “cause is hard to determine” in both cases. She speculated that the recent heat is likely a contributing factor.

Rodriguez doesn’t expect the beach to be reopened until Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the earliest because the lab the town uses to analyzes water samples, A & L Laboratories of Auburn, is not open over the weekend.