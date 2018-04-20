Windham: 5% budget increase proposed

WINDHAM — Councilors are reviewing a municipal budget with a proposed increase that is just shy of 5 percent and approximately $879,000 more than the current year’s allocation.

Town Manager Tony Plante emphasized during the special council meeting April 17 that his nearly $19 million proposal is an initial starting point that would likely be changed by the council.

“The manager’s proposed budget marks the beginning of the formal process of budget adoption, and it ends with the vote at town meeting, the Saturday after the second Tuesday in June,” Plante said Tuesday night. “The council plays a key role in the process, because it’s the council’s budget that goes to town meeting for approval – unless the council for whatever reason does not adopt a budget by the end of May. And as far as I know, that’s never happened.”

“To my knowledge, no manager’s budget – not any of mine, and none of my predecessor – ever went to town meeting without change by the council,” Plante continued.

When asked by councilors about the potential impact the proposed budget would have on the local tax rate, Plante – calculator in hand – said the impact on a $200,000 home that saw a tax increase of 4.9 percent would be approximately $35.

In his budget message, Plante outlined some of the more significant items in the budget proposal leading to the increase – many of which are related to staffing.

Those changes include a new compliance and safety officer focusing on labor law compliance and workplace safety, two additional drivers in the public works department, a 28th police officer starting in 2019, the creation of an EMS supervisor provision, restoring a second administration assistant in code enforcement, and studying how space shared by planning and code enforcement is utilized. “There are other adjustments in the budget that respond to other issues and needs, but those listed above represent the most significant, especially where they add hours, add capacity, and/or increase productivity, flexibility, and responsiveness to the needs of the community,” Plante said in his budget message. “In addition to the staff and other operational proposals, there is a significant commitment to meeting the town’s capital needs in the preliminary budget. Capital equipment, roads, buildings and other facilities are shown at levels consistent with plans discussed with or approved by the council.”

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Plante provided a partial breakdown of where each local property tax dollar goes: 6.2 cents is budgeted for the public works department; 4.9 cents to the police department; 3.9 cents for the fire rescue department; 1.4 cents to support parks and recreation in combination with the town library; 1.2 cents for code enforcement and assessing, 1 cent for planning and economic development; and .3 cents for health and welfare.

Chapman and others also referenced the impact of the RSU 14 school budget has on local taxes. Plante said of every Windham tax dollar, 32 cents goes towards municipal spending. The town’s local tax dollars also go to the school district and to Cumberland County government.

Councilor Jarrod Maxfield asked if the town’s new Munis financial management system could create graphs for the information Plante presented, to which he replied in the affirmative while holding up a packet of those materials.

“Look how fast government is, everybody,” Maxfield joked.

Despite its capabilities, Plante acknowledged the Munis budget development system is “a work in progress” as the town adjusts from using shared Excel workbooks.

Councilor Tim Nangle said when individual department heads come before the council, he wants to see a demonstrated need for any potential staffing increase.

“We need to start making some of these decisions based on data,” Nangle said.

Council Chairwoman Donna Chapman agreed, also suggesting that increasing the town’s stormwater compliance capabilities should be discussed. Currently, the town shares Stormwater Compliance Officer Gretchen Anderson with Gorham.

“We may have to look at that,” said Chapman, noting ongoing water quality concerns involving several water bodies in town.

Councilors also decided to meet Thursdays until the end of May to work on the budget.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Windham Town Manager Tony Plante gave an overview of his proposed budget to the Town Council Tuesday night.