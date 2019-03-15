Windham board approves project applications

WINDHAM — The Planning Board found multiple applications complete and approved them at its meeting Tuesday night, including those for two retirement communities, one subdivision and one storage yard.

The board approved the final application for the Woodside Condominium Retirement Community, a 14-unit residential subdivision laid out over seven duplexes at Gray and Swett roads.

The board granted a waiver from the major private road standard for the project.

The preliminary subdivision application for Cook Road Retirement Community was also approved. The 46-unit residential subdivision at Cook Road and 306 Gray Road includes 18 duplexes, one six-unit building and one four-unit building.

Town Planner Amanda Lessard said the application is still missing its traffic study, which is the last required piece. Board Vice Chairman Keith Elder also asked that the applicant install more lighting on the property.

The final application for Newbury Ridge Subdivision, formerly Windleigh Ridge Subdivision, was also found complete. The board granted a waiver for road performance standards.

When the board last saw the project in February, members had expressed concern that the client, Daigle Financial & Development, had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the neighboring property owner and planned to swap land between the two properties.

Doing so would create a four-lot subdivision, which would trigger the requirement for a water main extension.

Lessard said at the Feb. 12 meeting that the client planned to purchase the fourth lot under a separate entity. Since the four properties would not all be under the same ownership, it would not be considered a four-lot subdivision.

On Tuesday night, Dustin Roma, owner and president of DM Roma, clarified that the three lots would be owned by Daigle Financial & Development LLC while the purchase and sale agreement would be sold to Ben Daigle, thereby keeping the entities separate.

The board also approved the site plan application for CRR Landscaping, which plans to create a 34,000-square foot landscaping material and equipment storage yard at 8 Self Storage Drive.

The board reviewed four other projects Tuesday night, including Land of Nod Road Subdivision, a 30-lot residential cluster subdivision.

Three residents spoke against the proposed project during a public hearing.

Karen Lougee mentioned nearby water bodies that are impaired or at risk and mourned that the network of trails owned by Riding to the Top will be disrupted by the development.

Ken Grondin of Grondin Corporation, the developer for the project, spoke during the hearing and asked for “respect from you people.”

“There was a big group of neighbors who were pulling for a moratorium and really put a squelch on my project,” he said. “I’ve got a business to run. I’m just like any other business. I’m not some bad guy that’s trying to ruin nature. I’m just doing my job.”

Lessard said additional information is still needed for the project to be complete, including details regarding the project’s financial capacity and groundwater quantity.

Anglers Road Commercial Subdivision was also debated. The Windham Economic Development Corporation is proposing to divide a 7.9-acre property into two commercial lots. The board voted that it did not need a site walk or a public hearing.

The board then discussed Anglers Road Commons Apartments, a mixed-use development consisting of 44 units in 22 duplexes. It granted three waivers to the project, including the submission requirement for the high intensity soils survey, the performance standard for the phosphorus impact analysis and the performance standard for curb cuts and driveway openings.

A site walk and public hearing for the project will be scheduled in the future.

The board also considered Durant Homestead, a 25-lot residential cluster subdivision on Chute Road. It granted a waiver for performance standard regarding street design construction drawings but denied a requested waiver for performance standard regarding well location.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Ken Grondin speaks during a public hearing Tuesday night.

Dustin Roma presents a proposal to the Planning Board March 11.