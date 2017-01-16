Windham crash claims second life

WINDHAM—A 4-year-old boy has become the second person to die from a head-on crash Jan. 13 in Windham, police said Monday.

A driver was killed and the crash hospitalized another child and two adults.

Sgt. William Andrew of Windham Police reported Monday that 4-year-old Gavin Goad died Saturday morning at Maine Medical Center. The child was a passenger in a car driven by Dennis Brackley, 65, of New Gloucester.

Brackley was pronouced dead at the accident scene in the area of Route 202 and William Knight Road.

According to witnesses, Brackley, driving a Dodge Caravan, was traveling west and crossed the centerline before striking Adrian King, 33, of Windham, driving an eastbound Nissan Rogue, head on.

“Gavin’s 5-year-old sister, Alexa Goad, who was in the car with Gavin at the time of the accident, is still being treated at Maine Medical Center,” Andrew said Monday.

King was taken to Maine Medical Center in stable condition and his passenger, Samantha-Jo Brink, 27, was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. Both were in satisfactory condition Monday, a hospital spokesman said..

There are no charges pending. The accident is under investigation and is being reconstructed by the Windham Police Department.