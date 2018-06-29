Windham girl scores as Anthem Hero

Four-year-old Libby Ruthman of Windham crosses home plate after running the bases prior to a June 24 Portland Sea Dogs game in Portland. As part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s support of the prevention and treatment of cancer and the work of the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Libby, a cancer survivor, was honored as an Anthem Hero for the courage she displayed battling a serious illness at a young age. Libby was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare cancer, and is now in remission.