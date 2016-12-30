Windham girls surge, but fall short

WINDHAM — Eagles Meghan Hoffses and Mya Mannette spearheaded a furious, second-half comeback vs. visiting Bangor on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. The effort, however, would fall just short: Despite seizing a lead late in the fourth, Windham ultimately fell to the Rams 36-34.

“It was definitely an adjustment that needed to be made,” Eagles head coach Brody Artes said of his girls’ renewed vigor in the latter quarters. “And they all knew it. They owned it, in the locker room at half time. They did a good job of making those adjustments; we just didn’t convert down the stretch. Free-throws were big. We missed a couple down the stretch that killed us, for sure.”

Windham’s play through the uphill half was, to say the least, nothing to write home about. The team managed just three points in the first quarter – two by Kayla Gorman and one by Tayler Files – and another five in the second – a deuce more by Gorman and a pair of free throws by Hoffses, as well as one by Anna Drummond. Bangor, meanwhile, piled up 20 points in the same 16-minute chunk of time.

“We missed a lot of shots,” Artes said of his girls’ play to begin the contest. “We weren’t getting a ton of rebounds offensively – and defensively. We didn’t do a good job executing in the first half, offensively.”

For the latter half, however, the Eagles swooped onto the court looking like a different team entirely. Hoffses opened the action with a two; she and Mannette then both knocked down threes and Gorman and Hannah Talon combined for four frees as Windham sliced their deficit to 26-22.

Artes remarked on Hoffses’s fury: “We’re trying to get to the rim as much as possible,” he said. “She obviously has quick feet, so she’s one of our go-tos there. It’s something we’ve got to just keep working on, and hopefully we can distribute the ball a little bit better and go from there.”

“When you play more aggressively, those shots tend to fall, because the flow of the game is better for you,” Artes said. “We were playing way down in the first half; second half we were so much better.”

The third passed into the fourth. A Lyndsey Arsenault two brought the Eagles within striking distance of the Rams at 31-28, and a back-to-back pair of Mannette steals resulted in enough points to finally tie things up at 31-all. With 1:26 remaining, Talon, a freshman, went to the line. She drained one of her two opportunities, giving her girls a narrow advantage.

In the end, however, that advantage would prove a hair too narrow. Abby Houghton retook the lead for Bangor with a two and teammate Rowan Andrews tallied two more from the line to put the Rams up 35-32.

Talon scored for 35-34 with 12 seconds to play, and Hoffses fouled Lauren Young in an attempt to regain possession; Young sank just one of her two frees, and Windham indeed came up with the ball. Hoffses vaulted into one final charge: Alas, her stab at a layup missed its mark – as did the rebound attempt that followed. 36-34 at the buzzer.

“I don’t think so,” Artes said, asked if his squad could’ve done anything more in the second half, besides hitting a couple of their missed frees, to change the outcome. “The adjustments we made defensively in the full-court were great; Mya had a couple huge steals – they were great steals, brought us back in, put us in a good spot. We were up one with a minute-twenty to go and had a free-throw to go up two and make it a different game; we just couldn’t convert.”

Despite the loss, Artes took great pride in how ferociously his girls battled in the downhill half. “Definitely,” he said. “We’re such a young team that we’re trying to make steps in the right direction. First half was a huge step back, and the second half, we made a step forward.”

Hoffses finished the game with 11 points. Mannette added eight, Gorman six and Talon five.

“They’re disappointed,” Artes said of his girls. “Very disappointed. They knew it was a game we should be winning, and obviously didn’t come out on top.”

The Eagles, currently ranked fourth, dropped on the loss to 2-3. Windham hosts Lewiston (No. at 2-2) on New Year’s Eve.

No. 5 Bangor advanced to 1-2. The Rams welcome No. 2 Deering (4-1) on Tuesday the 27th.

Adam Birth can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Mya Mannette dashes along the baseline for Windham.

Tara Flanders fights to the net for Windham.

Windhamite Lyndsey Arsenault guards a Bangor opponent on an inbounds attempt.

Meghan Hoffses returned to the court for the second half of last Friday’s matchup with Bangor looking especially fiery.

Hannah Talon curls inward for the Eagles vs. the Rams.