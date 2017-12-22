Windham Police Beat: Dec. 15

Sara B. Lawler, 41, of Windham, was summonsed Nov. 28 on charges of failure to vaccinate a dog against rabies and having an unlicensed dog.

A juvenile male, 16, was summonsed Nov. 28 on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

A juvenile female, 17, was summonsed Nov. 28 on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Simon M. Lobojo, 26, of Portland, was summonsed Nov. 29 on a charge of theft of services.

Michele J. Finley, 40, of Windham, was summonsed Nov. 29 on charges of operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

Payton L. Northcutt, 18, of Gorham, was summonsed Nov. 29 on a charge of making a false public alarm or report.

Ronald F. Wittman, 39, of Gray, was arrested Dec. 1 on charges of violating a protective order and violating condition of release.

Zachary J. MacDonald, 22, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, trafficking in prison contraband, violating condition of release, and disorderly conduct.

Dylan J. Sterling, 20, of Gorham, was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and criminal mischief.

Chandler T. Sturgeon, 21, of Scarborough, was summonsed Dec. 2 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Herman H. Paulsen, 57, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 3 on a charge of disorderly conduct – fighting.

William R. Sandberg Jr., 41, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 3 on charges of operating beyond license restriction.

Joshua D. Weeks, 37, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

Aleksey P. Kasyanov, 32, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 4 on a charge of failure to appear.

Logan T. Brown, 21, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Brandon C. Caggiula, 37, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and burglary.

Samanthan M. Richard, 28, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and burglary.

Gwendolynn K. Wellman, 30, of Friendship, was arrested Dec. 7 and held for a probation officer.

Hannah C. Blackburn, 26, of Westbrook, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of speeding 30-35 MPH over the limit.

Jeremiah D. Thorne, 28, of Sebago, was summonsed Dec. 9 on a charge of criminal threatening.

Amanda M. Kovats, 35, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 10 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and refusal to sign a uniform summons and complaint.

Lily J. King, 52, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 11 on a charge of alowing a dog to run at large.

Aubrey E. Gillis, 19, of Saco, was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Eleanor A. Grimaldi, 44, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 12 on a charge of assault.

Michael Steer, 46, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of obstructing the report of a crime and domestic violence assault.

Chelsey L. Caroto, 20, of Limington, was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

Justin A. Taylor, 35, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 14 on a charge of aggravated assault.

Tyson C. Nguyen, 19, of Westbrook, was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of criminal threatening and burglary.

Jason R. Moreau, 38, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 16 on a charge of

A juvenile female, 16, was summonsed Dec. 16 on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor. violating a protective order.