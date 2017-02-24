Windham police log

Jacob M. Danforth, 28, of Raymond, was summonsed Feb. 13 on charges of operating under the influence.

Jessica M. King, 33, of Falmouth, was summonsed Feb. 13 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Andrew G. Morse, 33, of Windham, was arrested Feb. 14 on a charge of failure to appear.

Harold G. Blaney III, 19, of Raymond, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of failure to appear.

Gabrielle N. Cusack, 27, of South Portland, was summonsed Feb. 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Christopher J. Hill, 30, of Gorham, was arrested Feb. 19 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Hooman N. Yazdanpanah, 43, of Windham, was summonsed Feb. 20 on a charge of operating after suspension.