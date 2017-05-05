Windham Police Log

Jacqueline L. Gomes, 51, of Windham, was summonsed April 25 on a charge of animal trespassing. 

Jacqueline L. Gomes, 51, of Windham, was summonsed April 26 on a charge of animal trespassing. 

Matthew R. Bouchard, 24, of Gorham, was arrested April 27 on charges of violating a condition of release and trespassing by motor vehicle. 

Kevin G. Cloutier, 50, of Windham was arrested April 28 on a charge of failure to appear. 

A juvenile male, 15, was summonsed April 29 on a charge of operating without a license. 

Benjamin B. McIntosh, 29, of Clinton, was summonsed April 30 on a charge of driving to endanger. 

