Windham Police Log

Jacqueline L. Gomes, 51, of Windham, was summonsed April 25 on a charge of animal trespassing.

Jacqueline L. Gomes, 51, of Windham, was summonsed April 26 on a charge of animal trespassing.

Matthew R. Bouchard, 24, of Gorham, was arrested April 27 on charges of violating a condition of release and trespassing by motor vehicle.

Kevin G. Cloutier, 50, of Windham was arrested April 28 on a charge of failure to appear.

A juvenile male, 15, was summonsed April 29 on a charge of operating without a license.

Benjamin B. McIntosh, 29, of Clinton, was summonsed April 30 on a charge of driving to endanger.