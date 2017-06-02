Windham Police log

Landen R. Rankin, 22, of Raymond, was arrested May 1 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

A juvenile male, 14, was summonsed May 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

A juvenile male, 14, was summonsed May 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

Anthony Degifico, 20, of South Portland, was summonsed May 4 on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Zachary S. Quintal, 20, of Elliot, was summonsed May 4 on charges of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and possession of a false ID.

A juvenile female, 17, was summonsed May 5 on a charge of consumption of liquor by a minor.

Douglas E. Shorey, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested May 6 on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and violating conditions of his release.

Donna J. Lamb, 63, of Windham, was summonsed May 7 on a charge of assault.

Kerry A. Neptune, 43, of Windham, was summonsed May 7 on a charge of assault.

Corey D. Hamel, 36, of Minot, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Stephanie L. Hamel, 28, of Minot, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A juvenile male, 17, was summonsed May 12 on a charge of operating without a license.

Amanda L. Sawyer, 29, of Windham, was arrested May 13 on a charge of failure to appear.

Brad T. Moore, 24, of Westbrook, was summonsed May 14 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Eric Buggeln, 39, of South Portland, was summonsed May 17 on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Patrick M. Murphy, 53, of Windham, was arrested May 18 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence and violating his conditions of release.

Alexandra B. Nataluk, 31, of Gorham, was summonsed May 18 on charges of having an unlicensed dog and allowing a dog to run at large.

Tyler M. Peterson, 23, of Raymond, was summonsed May 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jonathan E. Doyle, 30, of Portland, was summonsed May 19 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Michael S. Loring, 51, of Windham, was summonsed May 19 on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

Craig J. Carlson, 28, of Windham, was arrested May 23 on a charge of failure to appear.

Roxane L. Bisson, 50, of Windham, was arrested May 26 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child.

Landen R. Rankin, 22, of Raymond, was arrested May 1 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

A juvenile male, 14, was summonsed May 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

A juvenile male, 14, was summonsed May 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

Anthony Degifico, 20, of South Portland, was summonsed May 4 on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Zachary S. Quintal, 20, of Elliot, was summonsed May 4 on charges of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and possession of a false ID.

A juvenile female, 17, was summonsed May 5 on a charge of consumption of liquor by a minor.

Douglas E. Shorey, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested May 6 on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and violating conditions of his release.

Donna J. Lamb, 63, of Windham, was summonsed May 7 on a charge of assault.

Kerry A. Neptune, 43, of Windham, was summonsed May 7 on a charge of assault.

Corey D. Hamel, 36, of Minot, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Stephanie L. Hamel, 28, of Minot, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A juvenile male, 17, was summonsed May 12 on a charge of operating without a license.

Amanda L. Sawyer, 29, of Windham, was arrested May 13 on a charge of failure to appear.

Brad T. Moore, 24, of Westbrook, was summonsed May 14 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Eric Buggeln, 39, of South Portland, was summonsed May 17 on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Patrick M. Murphy, 53, of Windham, was arrested May 18 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence and violating his conditions of release.

Alexandra B. Nataluk, 31, of Gorham, was summonsed May 18 on charges of having an unlicensed dog and allowing a dog to run at large.

Tyler M. Peterson, 23, of Raymond, was summonsed May 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jonathan E. Doyle, 30, of Portland, was summonsed May 19 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Michael S. Loring, 51, of Windham, was summonsed May 19 on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

Craig J. Carlson, 28, of Windham, was arrested May 23 on a charge of failure to appear.

Roxane L. Bisson, 50, of Windham, was arrested May 26 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child.

Landen R. Rankin, 22, of Raymond, was arrested May 1 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

A juvenile male, 14, was summonsed May 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

A juvenile male, 14, was summonsed May 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

Anthony Degifico, 20, of South Portland, was summonsed May 4 on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Zachary S. Quintal, 20, of Elliot, was summonsed May 4 on charges of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and possession of a false ID.

A juvenile female, 17, was summonsed May 5 on a charge of consumption of liquor by a minor.

Douglas E. Shorey, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested May 6 on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and violating conditions of his release.

Donna J. Lamb, 63, of Windham, was summonsed May 7 on a charge of assault.

Kerry A. Neptune, 43, of Windham, was summonsed May 7 on a charge of assault.

Corey D. Hamel, 36, of Minot, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.