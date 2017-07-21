Windham Police Log

David N. Glenn, 40, of Auburn, was summonsed July 3 on a charge of criminal mischief.

Jeremie D. Pierce, 31, of Windham, was arrested July 4 on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Armand R. Duteau III, 41, of Windham, was arrested on July 4 and held for another agency on a charge of failure to appear.

Jeffrey L. Merrow, 51, of Windham, was summonsed July 5 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Ryan L. Lichtenstein, 34, of Portland, was arrested July 7 on a charge of failure to appear.

Jody D. Rose, 49, of Windham, was summonsed July 7 on a charge of having an unlicensed dog.

Eric C. Walton, 27, of Windham, was arrested July 8 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence, failure to appear, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Chynna L. Blaney, 23, of Raymond, was summonsed July 10 on charges of operating after suspension and operating with a suspended registration.

Roxane L. Bisson, 50, of Windham, was arrested July 11 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, stealing drugs, violating condition of release, and held for probation officer.

Scott A. Lange, 32, of Windham, was arrested July 11 on a charge of failure to appear after bail.

Juan L. Montes, 37, of Naples, was arrested July 13 on multiple charges of failure to appear.