Windham Police Log

Evan T. Stoddard, 20, of Windham, was arrested July 17 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

Kevin A. Dionisio, 45, of Scarborough, was summonsed July 17 on charges of possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence.

Lionel M. Ware, 39, of Windham, was arrested July 18 on a charge of failure to appear.

Katrina A. Patterson, 30, of Lisbon, was arrested July 19 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Jontee N. Barbin, 40, of Cromell, Connecticut, was arrested July 20 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Allanah R. Decosta, 27, of Raymond, was arrested July 20 on multiple charges of violating condition of release.

Shannon E. McGarry-Rose, 37, of Windham, was arrested July 21 and held for another agency.