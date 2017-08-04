Windham Police Log

Jacob W. Goodspeed, 36, of Windham, was summonsed July 25 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Adam G. Zajac, 35, of Windham, was summonsed July 25 on a charge of assault.

Dylan M. Guilmette, 38, of Auburn, was arrested July 25 on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release.

David J. Huard, 39, of Bethel, was arrested July 26 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and violating condition of release.

Mark K. Jordan, 57, of Windham, was arrested July 27 on a charge of failure to appear.

Robert E. Colpritt III, 20, of Windham, was arrested July 27 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Joshua I. Serber, 40, of Falmouth, was arrested July 27 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Robert M. Davis-White, 24, of Casco, was summonsed July 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Charles Alpern, 18, of Windham, was summonsed July 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Erin E. Plummer, 37, of Cape Elizabeth, was summonsed July 29 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.