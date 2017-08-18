Windham Police Log

Thomas M. Logan, 32, of Greene, was summonsed July 31 on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and violating conditions of release.

Wayne L. Doucette, 59, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 2 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Landen R. Rankin, 22, of Raymond, was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release.

Brian J. West, 27, of Raymond, was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Travis L. Wood, 35, of Windham, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Michael T. Dorazio, 20, of Gorham, was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Daniel A. Dinsmore, 44, of Casco, was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after suspension.

Nikolaos N. Kazakos, 45, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of failure to pay a fine.

Kathleen Kingsley, 49, of Windham, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of obstructing report of a crime and domestic violence assault.

Alexander W. Burnham, 19, of Portland, was summonsed Aug. 13 on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and refusing to submit to arrest.

