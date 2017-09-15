Windham Police Log

Joshua A. Andrews, 23, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Daniel R. Berry, 26, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 6 on a charge of unlawful possession of Fentanyl powder.

Joseph J. Handlon Jr., 39, of Gray, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, assault and domestic violence assault.

Michelle L. Knapp, 55, of Lewiston, was summonsed Sept. 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A juvenile male, 16, was summonsed Sept. 9 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and possesion of liquor by a minor.

Charles G. Doughty, 35, of Gorham, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of failure to appear.