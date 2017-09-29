Windham Police Log

Susan L. Clark, 52, of Shapleigh, was summonsed Sept. 12 on a charge of assault.

Terry L. Elwell, 41, of Brunswick, was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of unlawful possession of Heroin and refusal to submit to arrest.

Anthony M. Lamber, 61, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of assault.

Patrick M. Murphy, 53, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Dustin D. Tetrault, 31, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of failure to appear.

Curtis A. Theriault, 35, of Gray. was summonsed Sept. 16 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Jake A. Wall, 20, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 16 on a charge of consumption of liquor by a minor.

Gerald A. Bell II, 53, of Standish, was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Aubrey E. Gillis, 19, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 22 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

A juvenile male, 16, was summonsed Sept. 20 on a charge of criminal threatening.

Keith R. McIsaac, 37, of South Portland, was arrested Sept. 19 on charges of violating condition of release, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended and attaching false plates.

Nicole M. Robinson, 30, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Maijohry E. Santiago, 41, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was summonsed Sept. 23 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Latoya A. Williams, 29, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

Tyler J. Wyman, 26, of Gorham, was summonsed Sept. 20 on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.