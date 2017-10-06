Windham Police Log

Thomas W. Seavey, 53, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 25 on a charge of indecent conduct.

Staci Jo E. Randall, 50, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property.

David N. Glenn, 40, of Auburn, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of filing a false report.

A juvenile male, 17, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon L. Jordan, 44, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of unlicensed dog.

Nina C. Kamman, 66, of Raymond, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Jaden E. Brown, 27, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release and held for a probation officer.

Jessica L. Flewelling, 33, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jeffery P. Murphy, 54, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of of driving to endanger and domestic violence terrorizing.