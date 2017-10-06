Windham Police Log

By Current Publishing -
6

Thomas W. Seavey, 53, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 25 on a charge of indecent conduct. 

Staci Jo E. Randall, 50, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property. 

David N. Glenn, 40, of Auburn, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of filing a false report. 

A juvenile male, 17, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Shannon L. Jordan, 44, of Windham, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of unlicensed dog. 

Nina C. Kamman, 66, of Raymond, was summonsed Sept. 27 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking. 

Jaden E. Brown, 27, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release and held for a probation officer. 

Jessica L. Flewelling, 33, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence. 

Jeffery P. Murphy, 54, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of of driving to endanger and domestic violence terrorizing. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR