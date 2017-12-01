Windham Police Log

Peter J. King, 62, of Windham, was summonsed Nov. 20 on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

Ashton Anderson, 20, of Naples, was summonsed Nov. 21 on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

David O. Matthew, 20, of Portland, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Michelle L. Dobbins, 43, of Windham, was summonsed Nov. 22 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Erin A. Ferrelli, 33, of Westbrook, was summonsed Nov. 22 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Aubrey E. Gillis, 19, of South Portland, was arrested Nov. 25 on a charge of failure to appear.

Darryll T. Bryant, 41, of Windham, was arrested Nov. 26 and held for another agency.