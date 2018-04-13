Windham Police log

Cedric T. Harkins, 52, of Windham, was arrested March 12 on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct.

Michael G. Thibodeau, 36, of Porter, was summonsed March 14 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Richard Vance, 56, of Windham, was summonsed March 14 on a charge of assault.

Eliza M. Chim, 19, of Windham, was summonsed March 16 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Leroy A. Lotmore, 39, of Bangor, was summonsed March 16 on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Brady J. Newcomb, 18, of Windham, was summonsed March 16 on a charge of illegal possession of less than 1.5 oz. of marijuana.

Lewis L. Smith, 49, of Sanford, was arrested March 16 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Brain J. Frampton, 38, of Windham, was arrested March 17 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Paolo Patriotti, 23, of Windham, was arrested March 17 on a probation revocation.

Alan J. Levesque, 48, of Lewiston, was arrested March 18 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher A. Sam, 30, of Rumford, was arrested March 22 on charges of operating after suspension, violating condition of release, multiple counts of failure to appear, and held for another agency.

Steven M. Locke, 27, of Casco, was arrested March 24 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Shannon J. Sabean, 42, of Windham, was arrested March 24 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and operating after suspension.

Riley C. Storer, 27, of Wiscasset was arrested March 25 on charges of assault on an officer and disorderly conduct.

Brandon D. Cote, 30, of Biddeford, was summonsed March 26 on a charge of operating after revocation.

Jeremy A. Mcelroy, 47, of Windham, was summonsed March 27 on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

Norberto C. Ramons, Jr., 36, of Windham, was arrested March 27 on charges of domestic violence assault.

Nathan R. Hammond, 36, of Windham, was arrested March 27 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Peter J. King, 62, of Windham, was summonsed March 28 on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

Connor D. Burnham, 19, of Windham, was summonsed March 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Jessica S. Alexander, 26, of Windham, was summonsed March 29 on a charge of operating without a license expired over 90 days.

Christian G. Ballard, 19, of Windham, was arrested March 29 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Benjamin J. Lajoie, 27, of Windham, was arrested March 29 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

So Y. Pastore, 47, of Windham, was arrested March 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Keith L. Pettie, Jr., 28, of Windham, was arrested March 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault.