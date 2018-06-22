Windham Police Log

Ryan D. Arbo, 28, of Bangor, was arrested May 12 and held for another agency.

Melo Fournier, 38, of Windham, was arrested May 11 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Dennis E. McKague, 31, of Windham, was arrested May 11 on a charge of speeding 30-35 mph over the limit and operating without a license.

Darrell G. Miles, 61, of Windham, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

A juvenile male, 16, was summonsed May 8 on a charge of possessing less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

A juvenile male, 16, was summonsed May 8 on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs.

Sarah A. Simagna, 40, of Windham, was summonsed May 9 on charges of allowing a dog to run at large and failure to vaccinate a dog against rabies.

Brandon Steele, 24, of Westbrook, was arrested May 13 on a charges of violating condition of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

A juvenile male was summonsed May 8 on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

David J. Torres, 53, of Naples, was summonsed May 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Michael J. Boucher, 62, of Windham, was arrested May 18 on charges of attaching false plates, operating while license revoked and violating condition of release.

Ronald R. Castrello, 48, of South Portland, was arrested May 18 on charges of failure to appear and probation revocation.

Kyle M. Ellis, 27, of Auburn, was arrested May 21 on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Mark A. Glantz, 54, of Windham, was arrested May 18 on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Lillian V. King, 52, of Windham, was summonsed May 15 on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

Peter S. Kostopoulos, 60, of Windham, was summonsed May 15 on charges of allowing a dog to run at large, having an unlicensed dog, and failure to vaccinate a dog against rabies.

Paul A. Bradshaw, 35, of Sunnyside, N.Y., was arrested May 21 as a fugitive from justice.

A juvenile female, age 16, was summonsed May 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Sean P. O’Kelly, 28, of Harrison, was arrested May 25 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

Ryan H. Thoits, 44, of Windham, was summonsed May 27 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and attaching false plates.

Phillip E. Bonnar, 36, of Windham, was arrested June 8 on charges of failure to make an accident report, operating under the influence of alcohol, and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Frankie D. Creamer, 47, of Portland, was arrested June 4 on charges of theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property and a probation hold.

Cameron D. Fahey, 21, of Windham, was arrested June 6 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Heather L. Fields, 43, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested June 9 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

Nathan R. Hammond, 37, of Windham, was arrested June 16 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Tara A. Henry, 27, of Minot, was arrested June 18 on charges of operating after suspension, unsworn fabrication and failure to provide the correct name.

Andrea L. Jacques, 26, of Windham, was arrested June 12 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

A juvenile male, 16, was summonsed June 16 on a charge of operating without a license.

Marc T. Reardon, 34, of Windham, was arrested June 17 on charges of disorderly conduct for fighting, assault and criminal trespass.

Robert C. Sawyer, 28, of Raymond, was arrested June 17 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Nicholas Villacci, 28, of Gray, was arrested June 16 on a charge of violating condition of release.