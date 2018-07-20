Windham police log

Michael J. Goodwin, 47, of Vianna, West Virginia, was summonsed June 25 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Colin T. Staab, 32, of Gray, was summonsed June 25 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jason T. Anderson, 29, of Windham, was summonsed June 26 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Amanda L. Mcdermot, 32, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was summonsed June 26 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jason T. Anderson, 29, of Windham, was summonsed June 27 on a charge of burglary.

Susan M. Montgomery, 49, of Windham, was summonsed June 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Robert L. Hall, 35, of Portland, was arrested June 28 on a charge of violating condition of release and held for another agency.

Jeremy W. DeMolet, 36, of Saco, was arrested June 29 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Arthur M. Roy, 59, of Windham, was summonsed June 30 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Taylor R. Woodman, 25, of Saco, was arrested June 30 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and operating under the influence.

Karla L. Knoop, 54, of Windham, was arrested July 2 on a charge of violating a protective order.

Lezlie L. Lepage, 37, of Steep Falls, was summonsed July 3 on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

Richard R. Manchester, 31, of Gray, was arrested July 5 and held for another agency.

Bret M. Martel, 35, of Windham, was summonsed July 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Kelly J. Pompeo, 45, of Windham, was arrested July 7 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Jessica L. Fleetwood, 32, of Portland, was arrested July 8 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, failure to stop for an officer and violating condition of release.

William A. Tilley, 21, of Lewiston, was arrested July 9 on a charge of failure to appear.

Zachary A. Witham, 31, of Raymond, was arrested July 11 on charges of failure to appear and failure to pay fine.

Meghan M. Schutz, 36, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was arrested July 12 on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Rossi Arroyo, 24, of Woodhaven, New York, was arrested July 13 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Lucas J. Hamilton, 22, of Auburn, was arrested July 15 on a charge of failure to pay a fine.

Doreen M. Mattson, 52, of Windham, was arrested July 15 on a charge of domestic violence assault.