Windham Police Logs

Richard W. Yost, 53, of Windham, was summonsed March 29 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

William B. Norton, 72, of Windham, was summonsed March 30 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Robin W. Feehan, 54, of Gray, was arrested April 3 on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

Matthew R. Bouchard, 24, of Gorham, was arrested April 4 on charges on criminal trespassing and harassment by telephone.

Patrick M. Murphy, 53, of Windham, was arrested April 8 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

Matthew R. Bouchard, 24, of Gorham, was arrested April 9 on charges of violating condition of release and harassment.

Michelle D. Wheaton, 46, of Windham, was summonsed April 10 on a charge of operating under the influence.