Windham Police Notes

Cherish N. Burgess, 30, of Portland, was summonsed Aug. 21 on a charge of assault.

Robin A. Forbes, 58, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 21 on charge of assault.

Geoffery M. O’Neil, 26, of Saco, was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Brianna M. Nowak, 19, of Standish, was summonsed Aug. 23 on a charge of theft of services.

Anthony J. Patino, 42, of Casco, was summonsed Aug. 24 on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.

Manford C. Rideout, 48, of Windham, was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

David P. Murdoch, 78, of Falmouth, was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Samuel F. Dodge, 21, of Raymond, was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Kody R. Townsend, 21, of Raymond, was summonsed Aug. 26 on a charge of criminal threatening.

Shannon L. Jordan, 44, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 26 on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means.

Jessica L. Charron, 36, of Casco, was summonsed Aug. 27 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Kelly F. Merrill, 45, of Portland, was summonsed Aug. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Amanda M. Kovats, 35, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 29 on a charge of having an unlicensed dog.

Shannon E. McGarry-Rose, 37, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 29 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

Megan M. Small, 25, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 29 on a charge of having an unlicensed dog.

Johnathan L. Leggett, 33, transient, was summonsed Aug. 31 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Whitney C. Howe, 32, transient, was summonsed Aug. 31 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Katharine C. Kinney, 35, of Portland, was summonsed Sept. 1 on charges of operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

Jaden E. Brown, 27, of Windham, was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release and held for a probation office.