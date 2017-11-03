Windham Police Notes

Samuel R. Pattee, 21, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 2 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Sarah J. Baker, 26, of Gorham, was arrested Oct. 4 on charges of violating condition of release, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Lindsey A. Hall, 31, of Casco, was summonsed Oct. 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

James. T. Fournier, 25, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 5 and held for a probation officer.

A juvenile male, 15, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Jenna M. Soucy, 20, was summonsed Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of a false ID.

Cameron N. Macleod, 62, of Bridgton, was arrested Oct. 9 on two charges of failure to appear.

Cameron C. Bickford, 18, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.

A juvenile female, 17, was summonsed Oct. 11 on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Thomas E. Prescott, 22, of Westbrook, was summonsed Oct. 12 on a charge of failure to appear.

Michael J. Rice, 52, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 13 on six charges of failure to appear.

Robert H. Ricker, 46, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 13 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Amy J. Willett, 38, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Joshua J. Toman, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested Oct. 15 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of burglar’s tools.

Germaine Thompson, 24, of Providence, R.I., was summonsed Oct. 16 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Zachary P. Franck, 29, of Casco, was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and driving to endanger.

A juvenile male, 15, was summonsed Oct. 20 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Jay W. Ash Cuthbert, 49, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 24 on a charge of violating a protective order.

Nicole M. Robinson, 30, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 25 on a charge of terrorizing.

Austin Perry, 21, of Waterboro, was arrested Oct. 26 on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, violating condition of release, driving to endanger and failure to appear.

Philip J. Baker, 37, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of failure to pay a fine.

Shannon L. Jordan, 44, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 27 on a charge of unlawful possession of Heroin.

Shelby A. Morris, 25, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 29 on a charge of criminal mischief.

Michael E. Dore, 59, was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of domestic violence assault.