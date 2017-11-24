Windham Police Notes

William M. Sparks, 35, of Portland, was summonsed Nov. 13 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Jennifer E. Durst, 41, of Shapleigh, was summonsed Nov. 13 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Mira M. Murray, 20, of Windham, was arrested Nov. 15 on a charge of operating while license suspended.

Ramon A. Bloise, 28, of Portland, was summonsed Nov. 15 on a charge of operating without a license.

Jeffrey D. Berry, 23, of Standish, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Jeremy M. Ferrar, 31, of Portland, was summonsed Nov. 18 on a charge of driving to endanger.

Nicholas E. Hawkins, 30, of Portland, was summonsed Nov. 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thomas B. Mcavoy, 18, of Windham, was summonsed Nov. 18 on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.

A juvenile male, 17, was summonsed Nov. 19 on charges of operating under the influence and criminal mischief.

Jason R. Moreau, 38, of Windham, was arrested Nov. 20 on a charge of domestic violence assault.