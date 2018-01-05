Windham Police Notes

Nicholas M. Ryan, 30, of Westbrook, was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Ryan L. Lichtenstein, 34, of South Portland, was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Michael S. Gibson, 46, of Casco, was arrested Dec. 21 and held for another agency.

Theron R. Murray, 41, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 22 on a charge of operating under the influence.

William W. Paulsen, 60, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Amanda C. Payne, 35, of Buxton, was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

Ernest D. Rowe, Jr., 24, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of violating condition of release, criminal mischief, and assault.

Bruce A. Hill, 44, of Limerick, was summonsed Dec. 24 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

Chaiya Charusarn, 64, of Windham, was summonsed Dec. 26 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Aaron A. Forbes, 28, of Standish, was summonsed Jan. 1 on charges of failure to notify owner of a property damage accident and driving to endanger.

Raymond C. St. Pierre, 70, of Portland, was summonsed Dec. 28 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

John W. Wilson, 63, of Girard, Ohio, was summonsed Dec. 29 on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

Joshua C. Brock, 29, of Gray, was arrested Dec. 31 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Logan T. Brown, 21, of Windham, was arrested Dec. 31 on a charge of aggravated assault.